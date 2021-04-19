It’s a boy! Malaysia’s queen of pop Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to second child (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has given birth to her second child. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin welcomed her second child today at a medical centre in Selangor.

The baby boy, weighing 3.84kg was delivered at 6.21am via caesarean procedure.

In a statement, the singer’s husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa expressed his gratitude and said he is grateful that both the mother and child are healthy.

Khalid also noted that the delivery process went smoothly.

The 42-year-old Pahang-born singer has openly shared about her struggles with infertility in the past.

In 2018, she finally gave birth to her first child, Siti Aafiyah, after an 11-year wait and numerous in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

She welcomed her second child through an IVF procedure as well, and thanked the doctors and nurses led by Dr Leong Wai Yew for their efforts.

The couple also expressed their gratitude to their family, friends and fans for their prayers.

“The birth of our second child in the month of Ramadan is full of blessings and we hope it will grant us an abundance of blessings from Allah,” read the statement.

Siti Nurhaliza and Khalid tied the knot in August 2006.