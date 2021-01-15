More Malaysian celebrities test positive for Covid-19 including actress Emma Maembong, Drama Band members (VIDEO)

The 29-year-old new mum and her husband announced the news on Instagram last night. — Screengrab from Instagram/Emma Maembong

PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Actress Emma Maembong and her husband Muhammad Shazli Azhar have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bicara Cinta star whose real name is Fatimah Rohani Ismail announced the news on Instagram last night.

Her pilot husband whom she wed last year also took to Instagram to update fans and followers.

Fortunately, the couple’s three-month-old son Shariq Gabriel did not contract the virus.

In a 41-second clip, Emma can be seen going through a swab test, which was performed at her house by a healthcare worker from the Klinik Mega Mesra Keluarga.

“I did not show any symptoms but my test results came back positive,” the 29-year-old said.

“Even though I feel well, I encourage people to get tested because we don’t know if we are infected or not.

“Take care of yourself and follow the standard operating procedures.”

Muhammad Shazli said his condition was improving and told followers to stay safe.

With community transmission on the rise, a slew of celebrities have tested positive.

This week alone, Drama Band vocalist Aepul Roza was tested positive and has been isolating at home.

Kool FM radio announcer Rea, her husband Faeez Ikhwan and their six-month-old daughter were tested positive yesterday.

Rea whose real name is Tengku Nor Suriya Tengku Mohamad said it all began when Faeez, who is a drummer with Drama Band, came into contact with an infected bandmember.

“He was having a fever and a cough on Saturday and then our daughter Dhia had a fever, followed by me who began showing symptoms,” she said.

Rea added that she and her daughter are fine but Faeez is still having a cough.

They are self-quarantining while waiting for the health ministry’s call.

Actress Shima Anuar, who tested positive on Sunday, started panicking to the point she was experiencing convulsions when she found out her test results.

The Highland Tower star was having breathing difficulties despite not being asthmatic and was feeling feverish last Friday.

Instagram influencer Hafiz Mahamad received the dreaded news on Wednesday, the first day of the movement control order (MCO).

He told mStar he was shocked after finding out his test results at 1am, an hour after the MCO was enforced.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur said he regularly gets tested each time he returns from his travels.

Hafiz was recently in Kuala Lipis, Pahang to distribute aid to flood victims.