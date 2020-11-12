Malaysian singer Jamal Abdillah, 61, chooses son’s Caesarean delivery on 11/11 for an easy date to remember

Datuk Jamal Abdillah and wife Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin are delighted to welcome their second child El Isaac Yamani. — Picture via Instagram/jamalabdillahofficial

PETALING JAYA, November 12 — Popular Malaysian singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah, 61, announced the birth of his newborn baby boy El Isaac Yamani yesterday evening.

Jamal, whose real name is Jamal Ubaidillah Haji Mohd Ali said that his wife Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin gave birth to a 3.05 kilogrammes healthy boy via a Caesarean section procedure in Ipoh.

“I am thankful and grateful to receive this wonderful news and am dumbfounded at the same time.

“I chose yesterday for my wife’s Caesarean delivery date to remember the unique date — November 11 or 11.11. 2020 — because the date is an easy one to remember,” he told Mstar.

The 61-year-old said that his firstborn Nur Azura Yamani with Zai was also born on a special date which was October 10 last year.

The Kekasih Awal dan Akhir singer and Zai tied the knot in April 2017 and are now blessed with two children.

He also has two other sons from his previous marriages — Osama Yamani, 18, and Ahmad Zaki Yamani, 14.