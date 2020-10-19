K-Pop fans in Thailand raise more than RM330,000 in support of pro-democracy demonstrators

Fans of K-pop group Girls’ Generation have chipped in 779,562 baht (RM103,563) in support of Thailand’s pro-democracy protest. — Photo via Facebook/ Girls’ Generation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Thailand’s K-pop fans are joining hands to raise funds in support of the ongoing pro-democracy protest.

Nang Nak actress turned activist Intira “Sai” Charoenpura said the K-pop and other fandoms raised and donated about 3 million baht (RM398,439) for the protesters to buy necessary equipment.

The largest donations so far come from the fans for Girls’ Generation, which donated 779,562 baht (RM103,563), reported Thai portal Khaosod English.

Elfs, fans of Super Junior, raised more than 700,000 baht (RM92,993) in less than 24 hours while Thai Exo-Ls, or fans of Exo contributed 300,704 baht (RM39,925) and BTS’ fans known as Army donated 173,744 baht (RM23,081) amongst many others.

BTS Thailand page also urged K-Pop fans to stop buying billboard ads on the BTS and MRT stations in support of their idols.

K-Pop fans often pool money to buy ads on BTS and MRT to wish their idols a happy birthday.

Thailand has been rocked by large-scale protests as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities in defiance of a government crackdown following three months of demonstrations aimed at the prime minister and monarchy.