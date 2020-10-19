K-Pop fans in Thailand raise more than RM330,000 in support of pro-democracy demonstrators

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Thailand’s K-pop fans are joining hands to raise funds in support of the ongoing pro-democracy protest.
Nang Nak actress turned activist Intira “Sai” Charoenpura said the K-pop and other fandoms raised and donated about 3 million baht (RM398,439) for the protesters to buy necessary equipment.
นี่ยังไม่ครบเด้อ | ตู้มเดียวดิชั้นถึงสามารถสั่งหมวกกันน๊อคอย่างดีได้สี่พันใบ เสื้อฝน ถุงมือ หมวกเซฟตี้ฯลฯได้เลย | ตอนนี้อิแม่นั่งท่องชื่อด้อมต่างๆ สลับกับเอดดูเข่ดตัวเองด้วยเพลง&ผลงานของน้องๆค่ะ ❤️ อย่าลืมกระจายไปบช.ผู้โดนคดีด้วยน้า~ pic.twitter.com/xCj4GvwWH8— ITRC 😼 (@charoenpura) October 18, 2020
The largest donations so far come from the fans for Girls’ Generation, which donated 779,562 baht (RM103,563), reported Thai portal Khaosod English.
ยอดเงินสุทธิ อยู่ที่ 336,805.85 บาท— WithSNSD_TH (@WithSNSD_TH) October 17, 2020
ขอขอบคุณที่ไว้ใจบ้านเราค่ะ จะนำเงินตรงนี้ไปให้ ศูนย์ทนาย, จัดซื้ออุปกรณ์ ฯ นะคะ🙏 pic.twitter.com/9OOP7MsK1v
Elfs, fans of Super Junior, raised more than 700,000 baht (RM92,993) in less than 24 hours while Thai Exo-Ls, or fans of Exo contributed 300,704 baht (RM39,925) and BTS’ fans known as Army donated 173,744 baht (RM23,081) amongst many others.
BTS Thailand page also urged K-Pop fans to stop buying billboard ads on the BTS and MRT stations in support of their idols.
K-Pop fans often pool money to buy ads on BTS and MRT to wish their idols a happy birthday.
Thailand has been rocked by large-scale protests as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities in defiance of a government crackdown following three months of demonstrations aimed at the prime minister and monarchy.