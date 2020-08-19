‘Twitter is toxic’: TV host Ain Edruce ticked off after getting bashed for photo of hubby kissing her cheek

Ain said negative comments have sadly become normalised on social media and felt disappointed that she became a target of online hate. — Pictures from Instagram/ainedruce and Twitter/ainedruce

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — Television host Ain Edruce is tired of keyboard warriors attacking her for a photo of her husband kissing her on the cheek.

On August 5, the Hero Remaja presenter shared the sweet picture on her Twitter account which showed the duo celebrating Ain’s 29th birthday.

She included the caption, “My boyfriend iz (sic) amazing” which confused social media users who began to send her hate tweets and accused her of being sinful.

“Some people don’t know that I’m already married. People were hating on me and asking why I’m posting kissing photos with my ‘boyfriend’ because it’s sinful and haram.

“Then there were others who asked why I was posting photos of another man when I already have a husband.

“When I read those posts, I couldn't even think of how to answer their comments and tell them that I’m already married,” Ain told mStar.

Ain, who tied the knot with her hubby last December, said she saw no problem with sharing photos of romantic moments with her partner on social media.

The Taiping-born model admitted that being on the receiving end of hate has affected her mental health but lamented that negative comments were unfortunately the norm on social media.

“Twitter has become toxic, but I can’t get angry at every single person. I think that’s normal, there will always be people who like and people who don’t like certain things.

“I’d be lying if I said I read the comments and didn’t feel sad afterwards. My solution is easy, I’ll try not to read the comments.”