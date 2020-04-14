Taiwanese rock band Power Station to perform ‘live’ via Facebook on Wednesday

Get ready for a live concert by Taiwanese rock band Power Station tomorrow at 6pm via their Facebook page. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Who says the movement control order has to be boring?

Block 6pm tomorrow and enjoy a live concert by Taiwanese rock band Power Station, who will be performing via their Facebook.

The group, consisting of Yu Chiu-hsin and Yen Chih-lin, announced the good news via their page on Tuesday.

“Let’s talk and sing online,” the group shared with their fans.

The duo were supposed to perform on April 11 at Taipei but due to Covid-19, the performance had to be postponed.

Yu and Yen, both of the Paiwan tribe of Taiwan’s Pingtung County, have been active since 1997.

Their music is characterised by their energetic rock ballads and electrifying rock anthems with their looks making them stand out from the mainstream Taiwan pop scene.



