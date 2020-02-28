Taiwanese singer Annie Yi urges people to help, not criticise her over assistance given for Covid-19

Internet users unhappy with Taiwanese singer Annie Yi's high profile assistance to those affected by Covid-19 has lodged complaints against her. ― Picture via Facebook/annieyi201234

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Taiwanese singer Annie Yi is perplexed after internet users complained about her high-profile donation to assist those affected by Covid-19.

Taiwanese media TVBS News reported that Yi initially donated medical gloves and protective wear to those on the front line.

She later sent her hairstylist to Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei to trim the hair of medical personnel.

However, after sharing these happenings on her social media, unhappy internet users complained against her.

An exasperated Yi, who was the former wife of Taiwanese entertainer Harlem Yu, said the complaints would not stop her from helping.

“I do not know the intention of those who complained but we will continue to support those on the front line,” she was reported as saying.

To date, Yi had donated 10,000 pairs of boot cover and 570,000 pairs of gloves that were sent to 60 hospitals.

Urging those who complained against her to come forward and assist in fighting the outbreak, Yi said:

“You can complain, be doubtful, angry, sad and be abusive or you can participate, support and help.”

“The society needs to be supervised but instead of always questioning negatively, it is better to stand up and join directly to save people.”