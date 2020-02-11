Chinese singer-songwriter Hins Cheung closes down HK pastry shop due to coronavirus

Singer-songwriter Hins Cheung's pastry shop has temporarily closed after business was hit by the coronavirus outbreak. — Photo via Facebook/hincheungofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — With the coronavirus outbreak showing no signs of easing up, Chinese singer and songwriter Hins Cheung's pastry shop has temporarily closed down.

In a post on social media, the management of the shop in Hong Kong said it would be closed from February 10 until further notice, Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported.

Following the news, internet users said it was a pity the shop had closed down while others asked Cheung told him to reopen his shop soon.

Among the specialities of the bakery are Camembert Cheese Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Pain Aux Raisins and Chausson Aux Pommes with croissant.

Businesses in Hong Kong have been affected by the spread of coronavirus in recent weeks.