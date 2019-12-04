Preacher Da’i Farhan’s pregnant ex-wife lodges police report for alleged domestic abuse

The pair were divorced on Tuesday via a ‘talak satu’ pronouncement on WhatsApp. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — What was previously labelled as slander by celebrity preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad has turned out to be true.

Facebook user Asiah Abd Jalil sent the rumour mill churning when she claimed that Nik Farhan’s ex-wife Fatin Nurul Ain Mat Aris had gone to the authorities after being beaten and locked up by him.

Fatin later confirmed that she had indeed lodged a police report.

“Concerning the police report that I made based on the advice of a family member, let the authorities handle it.

“Feeling threatened, afraid, and the loss of my sense of safety drove me to follow my relative’s advice and make the report.

“It is not meant to condemn anyone but it was done for the sake of my safety,” Fatin wrote on Facebook.

In the same post, she denied accusations that she had been a nusyuz (disobedient) wife throughout her marriage with Nik Farhan.

The 29-year-old preacher previously told mStar that the story of Fatin making the police report was nothing but “slander”.

He had divorced Fatin via a WhatsApp voice note on Tuesday afternoon after tying the knot with a single mum-of-eight in Mecca.