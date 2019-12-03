Well-known China movie producer set to invest RM3b in Malaysian film industry

Representatives from Golden Shield Television Centre of the People’s Republic of China, Changsha LeFeng Culture Communication Co Ltd and Moths Studios Sdn Bhd during the signing of an MoU at Forest City in Iskandar Puteri December 3, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 3 — A China-based movie production company is set to invest more than RM3 billion in the country’s movie and entertainment industry for the next five years with several joint-venture production programmes in the line-up.

China’s state-owned Golden Shield Television Centre of the People’s Republic of China and the Changsha LeFeng Culture Communication Co Ltd (LeFeng) will partner with Malaysia’s Moths Studios Sdn Bhd to produce a series of multiple cultural entertainment projects such as movies, dramas and other related events.

The first joint project in the cards will involve an RM237 million China-Malaysia international co-production movie titled Beyond Life and Death, which will be filmed in Johor next year.

The movie is produced by Peggy Lee Ji Wen, who is also the Golden Shield Television Centre art and film director, who has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

She has been credited for producing top action films such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Kung Fu Hustle.

Lee expressed confidence that her movies would be able to stimulate growth and development of the entertainment industry for both countries.

“At the same time, it will foster a closer relationship between China and Malaysia.

“I am excited and looking forward to begin producing films in Malaysia,” said Lee when met during a press conference held after signing a Memorandum of Understanding at Forest City here today.

Also present was Tourism Malaysia southern region director Solehuddin Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Moths Studio chief executive officer Kee Kai Loon said the five-year collaboration venture would open a lot of opportunities for not only the Malaysian television and film industry but also the tourism industry as well as local businesses.

“We hope to make Malaysia proud with this international collaboration of Beyond Life and Death and other future collaborations,” he said.

At the same time, LeFeng chairman Shi Cai Wen said her company is excited to work with Malaysia’s Moths Studio for their first collaboration project.

“We believe Moths Studio has a lot to offer and we are determined to make this a hit at the box office,” she said.