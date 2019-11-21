Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents three masterpieces by great German composers

Italian conductor Roberto Abbado will lead the ‘Tales of Triumph’ at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to feature three masterpieces by acclaimed German composers in a single programme next weekend at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concert, titled “Tales of Triumph”, offers some of the most stirring music ever created.

It will open with Beethoven’s “Overture to Coriolan”, which is inspired by a man’s need to make difficult choices in life.

The programme will also include Hindemith’s opera excerpts “Mathis de Maler”, which translates to “Mathis the Painter” and was inspired by his friendship with a German Renaissance painter.

Its premiere was given by the Berlin Philharmonic in 1934.

The concerts will then close with Brahms’ “First Symphony” dubbed as “Beethoven’s Tenth” which premiered in Karlshure, Germany, in 1876.

Conductor Roberto Abbado returns to the DFP stage to lead the MPO after his last appearance in concerts themed Carmina Burana in 2018.

His crisp and dramatic music-making, and evocative command of styles have made him an esteemed conductor among orchestras and opera productions.

He has led the Royal Concertgebouw, Leipzig Gewandhaus and major orchestras in North America.

A passionate interpreter of modern and contemporary music, he is frequently involved in programming works by 20th century composers.

A prolific recording conductor, he was honoured the Franco Abbiati Prize by the National Association of Italian Music Critics as Conductor of the Year.

Be caught up in euphoria with the MPO’s musicianship on November 30 and December 1 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

