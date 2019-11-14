Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents family fun day concerts in collaboration with Platypus Theatre

Platypus Theatre group has to date introduced classical music to almost one million young audience. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, November 13 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will be taking families on an adventurous musical journey with its Family Fun Day concerts next Sunday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The concert, titled Emily Saves the Orchestra is in collaboration with the Platypus Theatre group.

Since 1989, the group has introduced classical music to almost one million young audiences.

It has also established itself as one of North America’s premiere music education theatre companies with 650 performances and over 75 orchestras worldwide.

Having performed with the MPO in similar family-themed concerts at DFP, the group is back again with Emily Saves the Orchestra, which revolves around an evil monster, threatening the world with darkness and noise.

Emily, together with the MPO, plans to destroy it with the beautiful music of Beethoven, Rossini and Tchaikovsky.

Among works included is Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, one of the composer’s most loved ballets.

The MPO opens the concerts with one of its dances, Trepak, based on a traditional Russian and Ukrainian folk dance.

Another ballet work to be performed is Khachaturian’s breath-taking Gayane: Sabre Dance.

Also included in the repertoire list is Grieg’s ‘Peer Gynt’ Suite No 1 which opens with flutes and oboes before the music unfolds gently and magically.

These concerts will also include Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, Rossini’s William Tell Overture and Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance.

Korean-American conductor Gene Chang will lead the orchestra.

Laugh, chant and sing along in these dazzling musical adventures on November 24 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

For more information and ticket rates, click here.