Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents electrifying ‘rockestra’ concerts with Datuk Hattan, Hazama and Azlan Typewriter

KUALA LUMPUR, November 7 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is all set to present exciting “rock” concerts next week at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

To be led by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the concerts will continue to showcase MPO’s versatility in performing various music genres ranging from classical music to pop, jazz and rock.

MPO has presented several rock-themed concerts before in MPO Rocks (2013), The Music of Led Zeppelin (2014), The Music of Queen (2015) and Ella ‘Live’ with the MPO (2017).

Themed “Rock Tri-O”, the concert will feature iconic rock songs with three local rock stars; namely Datuk Hattan, Hazama and Azlan Typewriter.

A legend in the music industry, Hattan, or real name Mohd Shukri Shahabudin, has released 11 studio albums, several compilation albums and was a finalist at Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) in 1991, 1992 and 2014.

Joining him on the stage will be Akademi Fantasia season 9 winner Hazama Azmi, an AJL and Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) nominee.

Completing the vocals ensemble will be Azlan Typewriter, or real name Nor Azlan Rosle, who is a former vocalist of Meet Uncle Hussain rock band and an AJL winner in 2009.

Together with the MPO, the trio will bring the most electrifying concerts at DFP.

Among the songs to be performed are Fantasia Bulan Madu, Memburu Rindu, Biso Bonar, Lagu Untukmu, Gerhana, Relakan Jiwa, Tiada Lagi Kidungmu, Pawana, Bohemian Rhapsody, Back In Black and Stairway To Heaven, all of which will be arranged and given fresh symphonic interpretations by Luqman Aziz, Jenny Chin, Genervie Kam and Leonard Yap.

Be part of this special “rochestral” experience and rock on with the MPO on November 16 and 17 at 8.30pm.

Surf over here for ticket rates and more info.