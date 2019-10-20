Couple competition: K-pop couple Hyuna and Dawn to release albums on same day

Dawn and HyunA's relationship caused quite a stir when it was revealed. — Picture via Instagram/hyunah_aa

SEOUL, Oct 20 — K-pop couple HyunA and DAWN are not scared of being rivals it seems as they will release their solo albums on the same date.

Their recording label P Nation confirmed their solo albums would be released November 5.

DAWN, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jung, was previously known as E'Dawn when he was with the group Pentagon.

Both left their previous agency CUBE after conflict with the agency over the revelation of their relationship.

PSY, who signed the couple to his label P Nation, posted the couple's release date on his Instagram. Just days earlier he had joked that the couple would end up having a dance battle due to their being so competitive they would share their music with him but not each other.

Looks like November 5 will be a date to watch for HyunA and DAWN fans!