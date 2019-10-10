Taiwanese actor River Huang says video of him masturbating was meant only for the eyes of then girlfriend

Taiwanese actor River Huang said the clip that showed him masturbating in a temple was only meant for the eyes of his then girlfriend that was taken eight years ago. — Facebook/ RiverHuangOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A day after a clip of Taiwanese actor River Huang masturbating in a temple went viral, the actor has opened up saying the clip was only meant for his then girlfriend.

He said the clip was taken about eight years ago when he was a university undergraduate.

Quoting Taiwan media, Sin Chew Daily reported Huang as saying that he has since ended the relationship with the girl, who he had known since secondary school, after she could not accept his working lifestyle.

Huang also confirmed that he only shared the clip with the ex-girlfriend.

He said he was unsure why the video resurfaced and went viral, and his manager maintained that Huang did not feel he had committed any offences.

“He just feels disappointed,” said the manager.

It was previously reported that the 109-second clip showed Huang masturbating in a temple, where the actor stayed while filming a series years ago.

Meanwhile, fellow actor James Wen said that the 30-year-old actor was the victim in this matter.

“Who does not know how to masturbate. The people should instead pay attention to how the clip went viral and protect the victim,” he was quoted as saying.

“Even monkeys know how to masturbate,” Wen added, saying the clip was a private matter and infringed Huang’s privacy.

Wen, however, advised the younger generation against filmming themselves committing such acts to avoid similar scenarios from reoccurring.