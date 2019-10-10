Singapore eco music festival cancelled 10 days ahead of event

Boyce Avenue (left) and Charlie Lim were among the acts who were supposed to perform at [email protected] Green. — Picture via Facebook/Boyce Avenue/Charlie Lim

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — [email protected] Green, a one-day music festival with performers such as Boyce Avenue and Charlie Lim in its line-up, has been cancelled due to a poor projected turnout.

The festival, which was organised to promote environmental sustainability, was scheduled to take place at the Fort Canning Park on October 19, a Saturday.

It had to be cancelled because its projected turnout was “below the threshold for viability”, the organisers said in a press statement yesterday.

Tickets to the festival, which was supposed to also feature yoga sessions and talks about the environment, were priced at S$228 (RM692.60, free standing) and S$118 (standard).

When asked what the projected turnout was, a spokesperson said: “With a venue like Fort Canning and a talented and entertaining line-up of musical acts to take the stage, we were looking at perhaps 4,000 to 5,000 festivalgoers filling the lawn. However, the projected numbers (to date) did not meet our expectations.”

The organisers declined to reveal how many tickets have been sold.

Those who have bought tickets to the event will be notified through email. Ticketholders will have to send in their particulars and ticket details to the organisers to get a refund.

The organisers said that refunds will be done within 14 working days from the date they receive the details, adding that the refund period will start from October 19 until the end of the month.

When contacted, the founder and head coach of sustainable fitness boutique Green Curve Sg, one of the festival’s partners, told TODAY that he had not been informed of the festival’s cancellation.

Mr Ahmmail Admad, 38, said that Green Curve Sg had planned to hold four 45-minute high-intensity interval training sessions during the festival.

“I feel so sorry and we had fans looking forward to coming to the festival. They really wanted to go,” he said.

TODAY has reached out to the partners and artistes scheduled to perform. — TODAY