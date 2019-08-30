Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones take to the skies in ‘The Aeronauts’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Aeronauts’ that stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — Amazon has released the first official trailer for upcoming The Aeronauts that stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

Based on a true story, the film centres on pilot Amelia Wren (Jones) who teams up with scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) to undertake a historical balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone else ever had.

The film also stars Himesh Patel, Tom Courtenay, Anne Reid, Tim McInnerny, Phoebe Fox, Rebecca Front, Vincent Perez, and Robert Glenister.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set in 1862 and inspired by true events, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne), as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone else in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other — and themselves — that helps each of them find their place in the world they have left behind.”

The Aeronauts is set for US release on December 6, before premiering on Amazon on December 20.