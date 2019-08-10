BTS’ V releases guitar-driven English track ‘Winter Bear’ (VIDEO)

'Winter Bear' is V's first all-English single. — YouTube screenshot

SEOUL, Aug 10 — BTS’ V dropped his second solo single of the year, Winter Bear, yesterday.

The moody, guitar-driven song shows the singer wandering a city, with occasional appearances of a special guest star: his dog.

V wrote the song with help from fellow BTS member RM, Hiss noise and Adora.

The singer also thanked his bandmate for his help in writing English lyrics for the first time.

It's V's second song this year after January's Scenery but while that song didn't get its own video, Winter Bear did.

Check out the music video below.