Wesley Snipes joins Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America' sequel

Actor Wesley Snipes — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 — Paramount's sequel to its popular 1988 comedy is titled Coming 2 America.

Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) is directing the project, which will be written by Kenya Barris (Black-ish).

Murphy will return as pampered Prince Akeem, of the fictional African nation of Zamunda.

In the original, Akeem goes incognito and travels to Queens, New York to find a wife.

In the sqeuel, as Akeem prepares to become king of Zamunda, he finds out he has a son in America — street-smart Queens native Lavelle. To honour his father's dying wish to raise this son as the crowned prince and heir, Akeem sets off to America to find him.

Snipes (Blade, White Men Can't Jump) will play a new character, General Izzi, ruler of a neighbouring nation.

Arsenio Hall will also return as Akeem's best friend Semmi. Jermaine Fowler is also set to star.

Kevin Misher will produce via his Misher Films banner along with Kenya Barris and Murphy.

The film will see Snipes reunite with both Murphy and Brewer after Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite is My Name. — AFP-Relaxnews