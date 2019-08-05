BTS domination: Member Jimin sets Spotify record with three solo songs surpassing 50 million streams

Already reigning the pop world with group BTS, Jimin's own solo career is impressive to say the least. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ btsjimin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — BTS’ 23-year-old lead singer Jimin has added another feather to his cap — becoming the first Korean singer to have three solo songs each surpassing 50 million streams on Spotify.

The last singer to achieve that accolade was Psy with two of his tunes, Gangnam Style and Gentleman in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The Korea Herald reported that the feat follows BTS’ group achievement just seven months earlier, after the world’s reigning boyband hit the 50 million mark with Intro: Serendipity and Lie on Spotify.

Jimin’s achievement has also been hailed by German publication Bravo which named Jimin as the most successful K-pop artist, while another German publication Myheimat declared Jimin as someone who is “making history.”

Meanwhile, Billboard proclaimed that Jimin’s solo performances “took things to another level with his expressive delivery of the song’s dramatic choreography, telling a message as much with his body as his vocals.”

The daily reported that the three solo songs currently have combined to record a total 192 million streams on Spotify.