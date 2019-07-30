Mahershala Ali cast in season two of ‘Ramy’

Mahershala Ali accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in ‘Green Book’ at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles February 25, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 30 — The American actor is joining the cast of Ramy for its second season, announced streaming platform Hulu during a panel discussion for the Television Critics Association.

After taking over the title role in Marvel Studios’ Blade, Mahershala Ali has another TV role in the works. He will be appearing as a guest star in the second season which will air in 2020.

No details concerning the character the American actor will play have been announced. Ali calls himself a “big fan” of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s a big step for the series, which lost out on Emmy nominations in 2019, despite its positive critical reception.

Created in April 2019 by Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch, Ramy follows the story of a young American Muslim who is trying to live his life in a New Jersey city divided by politics. It’s a complicated path between his Egyptian community of origin, which considers life to be a test of morality, and his millennial generation which doesn’t pay much attention to the idea of life after death.

In the second season, Ramy continues his spiritual quest within a new Muslim community and explores his faith more deeply.

Ali won Oscars for his roles in 2017’s Moonlight and 2018’s Green Book, and is one the most in-demand actors at the moment. He has been nominated for Best Actor for the 2019 Emmy Awards for his role in HBO’s True Detective, facing off with the biggest names in television such as Benicio del Toro, Sam Rockwell, and Hugh Grant. The ceremony will take place on September 22, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews