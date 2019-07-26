'I did not sacrifice my modesty': Singer Nabila Razali hits back at online shaming over sheer top

The singer has responded to the wave of negative comments she received over her outfit choices. — Picture via Instagram/nabila.razali

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Singer Nabila Razali has snapped back at critics who accused her of being immodest by wearing a see-through blouse.

According to the 26-year-old, the Instagram photo she posted was nowhere near “sexy” as she was wearing a brightly-coloured top on the inside.

“I feel like this is a non-issue but when so many people are talking about it, they need my explanation.

“To me, I feel like the picture does not sacrifice my modesty. I was wearing a bright top on the inside so it did not look like my skin colour.

“To everyone out there, stop trying so hard to find fault with others. If I felt like the picture was inappropriate, I would never have shared it on social media,” she told online portal Gempak.

The Vroom Vroom singer added that she always kept an open mind when getting criticism on the Internet and was never afraid to own up to mistakes.

“As a human, I will acknowledge any mistakes I made at the time.

“I also accept all positive and negative comments from netizens with an open heart so I can become a better person in the future.”

Earlier this week, Nabila bore the brunt of negative comments on Instagram after she posted a photo of her wearing the sheer blouse.

One of the top-voted comments came from a man with the username, irsyadzafrii, who told her that male followers would “see something else” if she continued to dress that way.

“I know you’re wearing something on the inside, but us men will see something else.

“You should be ashamed to dress like this,” he wrote.

Nabila has since deleted the photo from her Instagram.