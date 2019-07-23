‘You should be ashamed to dress like this’: Singer Nabila Razali bashed online over sheer blouse

Much has been brewing online over Nabila’s outfit. — Picture from Instagram/nabila.razali

PETALING JAYA, July 23 — Singer Nabila Razali’s wardrobe choices are under intense scrutiny by social media users.

The source of attention?

A sheer blouse with a nude-coloured top worn on the inside.

The 26-year-old recently posted a photo of herself on stage in the said outfit, which a number of Instagram users felt was “inappropriate” for a woman wearing the hijab.

Many of Nabila’s followers, both male and female, began flooding her comments section to “warn” her not to dress in such a manner.

“I know you’re wearing something on the inside, but us men will see something else.

“You should be ashamed to dress like this,” wrote irsyadzafrii, whose comment has gotten more than 600 likes so far.

“You are wearing a headscarf but it looks as if you’re naked,” said f_dianaizz.

“If you’re wearing another colour on the inside, it’s fine, but when it’s skin-coloured and visible like that... it’s dangerous,” wrote nurr_badrun.

However, some users brushed aside the negative comments and focused instead on complimenting the Vroom Vroom singer on her clothes.

Malaysian female celebrities and their outfits often become the subjects of heated debate online.

Keyboard warriors targeted TV host Sherry Ibrahim earlier this year when she posted a picture where the upper part of her tights was visible, with many mistaking it for her underwear.

Rapper Zizi Kirana also lamented how wearing a hijab during Ramadan did not stop social media users for continuing to criticise her for being “too sexy” despite covering up.