Who wore it better? Actor Aedy Ashraf channels Jared Leto in attention-grabbing photo shoot

Ahead of the competition? Who wore it better, Aedy or Leto? — Instagram/aedyxashraf & jaredleto pic

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — An image of a shirtless Aedy Ashraf, with long, straight hair, holding a copy of his own head has been the subject of discussion for many for obvious reasons.

The artistic image uploaded on the actor’s Instagram account, drew many reactions from surprise and horror to praise and compliments for the creative take and has received over 35,000 Likes.

The look is a far cry from the image of the actor. — Instagram/aedyxashraf pic

The result of the photoshoot for fashion and lifestyle magazine EH! did not bear a caption, but it is believed that the concept was inspired by actor, director and singer Jared Leto’s camp-themed Met Gala appearance.

Leto’s creepy look itself, was recreated Gucci’s unusual take on accessorising several seasons ago, where models walked with their own severed heads.