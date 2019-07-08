‘Mulan’ first trailer showcases fierce heroine (VIDEO)

— Picture courtesy of Disney

LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Disney just released the official trailer, poster and release date for its live-action reboot of Mulan.

The clip made its debut during the halftime break of the FIFA Women’s World Cup football game broadcast on Fox.

The new 'Mulan' film will be a more direct adaptation of the original legend. — Picture courtesy of Disney

Liu Yifei will be playing Mulan accompanied by a cast that includes Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jet Li. Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, and Chum Ehelepola. Niki Caro will be directing.

Disney has confirmed that the songs as well as the animated dragon companion from the animated version will not be making an appearance in the film.

Check out the new trailer below.