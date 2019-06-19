Watch this new clip from ‘Child’s Play’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Child’s Play’.

LOS ANGELES, June 19 — With its release just a blink away, Orion Pictures has released another new clip from upcoming horror reboot Child’s Play that offers more footage from the film.

This film, just like the original, will also revolve around a mother who buys her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of the doll’s actual sinister nature.

The film stars Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky along with Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, David Lewis, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos and Kristin York.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother — a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighbourhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.”

Child’s Play is set for release here tomorrow.