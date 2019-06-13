Despite wearing hijab, rapper Zizi Kirana still gets lewd messages from men online

Zizi can’t quite fathom why men still left explicit comments on her social media profiles after she started wearing a headscarf. — Picture from Instagram/zizi_kirana

PETALING JAYA, June 13 — Adopting a more conservative image wasn’t enough to protect rapper Zizi Kirana from receiving obscene messages online.

Despite covering up for the month of Ramadan, Zizi told Berita Harian there were still men who continued to leave sexually explicit comments and private messages on her social media.

“I’ve noticed that it’s men who are ‘desperate’ and ‘mentally disturbed’ who still leave comments on my posts or privately message me about all kinds of things.

“It’s strange because I’ve been more mindful of my clothes and wearing a hijab throughout Ramadan. Men like this truly have problems,” she was quoted as saying.

The Nak Ke Tak Nak singer had taken up fellow musician Mizz Nina’s “30-Day Ramadan Hijab Challenge” which encouraged women to don a headscarf throughout the holy month.

Before wearing a hijab, Zizi was a common target for keyboard warriors who often blasted her for wearing outfits that were “too sexy.”

The 34-year-old musician said that the hijab challenge has allowed her to get used to covering her aurat (intimate parts).

“Alhamdulillah, the ‘Hijab 30’ campaign was a success. I was able to go through it and until now, I’m comfortable wearing a tudung.

“God willing, once I am physically and mentally prepared, I will wear it full-time.”

Earlier in May, Zizi confessed that she had been a religious teacher back in her hometown of Sabah, surprising many as she is known for being a musician with a sultry image.

She recently collaborated with entrepreneur Datuk Aliff Syukri for his Hari Raya-themed single Jom Raya alongside singer Bella Astillah.