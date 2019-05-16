Aliff Aziz clams up in first contact after controversy, asks for privacy after undergoing an operation

Aliff said he had recently undergone an operation and asked for privacy. — Picture via Instagram/aliffaziz91

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz has finally opened up since shying from the public eye, after viral images allegedly of him with a girl claimed to be just 16.

The husband of singer Bella Astillah told Utusan Online in an exclusive interview that this was the most challenging period of his life.

“I ask for the courtesy of everyone. I don’t want to speak with anyone at this moment.

“This is the most challenging phase of my life, but God willing...”

And that was the extent of his willingness to speak with regards to the third episode in which he is said to have engaged in an extramarital affair, after scandals with Afifah Nasir in 2017 and Oktovia Manrose just three months ago.

The Malay medium daily reported that Aliff refused to continue the conversation and asked for some space as he had just recently “undergone an operation”.

The publication also quoted sources claiming that Aliff has been holed up in a hotel for the past 10 nights.