Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Speed’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the Honest Trailer for ‘Speed’ that starred Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

LOS ANGELES, May 15 — With Keanu Reeves’ latest John Wick movie release, it surely is good timing by the Screen Junkies to revisit one of his earlier movies in this week’s Honest Trailer clip: Speed.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “From Disney and the guy who shot Die Hard comes three action scenes, stacked on top of each other under a trench coat pretending to be a movie: Speed.”

They go on to point out the things we never realised like why the villain holds the phone in such a weird manner or how hot tempered (and actually emotionless) Reeves is in the movie.

Check out the clip below for more hilarious takeaways from the movie.