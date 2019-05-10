Pennywise is back: First look at ‘It: Chapter Two’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘It: Chapter Two’.

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― Warner Bros has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated horror sequel It: Chapter Two that will see the members of the Losers Club return as adults to the town of Derry to stop Pennywise once and for all.

The film stars James McAvoy stars as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Bill Skarsgard returning in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Andy Bean plays Stanley, and reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It: Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

It: Chapter Two is set for US release on September 6.