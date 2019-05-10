Malaysian singer Shila Amzah is voice of 'Puteri Jasmine' in BM-dubbed 'Aladdin' (VIDEO)

Shila Amzah has been chosen to be the voice of Princess Jasmine in the Bahasa Malaysia dubbed version of the live-action film Aladdin. ― Picture via Facebook/ShilaAmzah

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Singer-songwriter Shila Amzah has announced that she will be the voice of Princess Jasmine in the Bahasa Malaysia dubbed version of the live-action Disney film Aladdin.

In an Instagram post, Shila expressed her excitement and shared the good news with her fans.

“This Ramadan is a special one because I will be collaborating with Disney Studios to voice Princess Jasmine (Puteri Jasmine) in the BM dubbed version of Disney’s Aladdin,” she said in the post.

Shila also revealed that she will be doing a duet with Hael Husaini in the film’s hit song A Whole New World titled Dunia Baru.

Aside from voicing Princess Jasmine, Shila will also be performing the music in the film including a new song, Speechless (Raungan Suara).

This new song will be also available as a single in Bahasa Malaysia and will be released on Spotify and other music platforms on May 24.

Speaking about the collaboration, The Walt Disney Company studio vice president for Live Entertainment and Music (South Asia) Tom Batchelor said Princess Jasmine is a character of courage and self-determination, which are qualities that Shila embodies.

“The Walt Disney Company continually strives to collaborate with talented local artistes to bring relevant quality entertainment to audiences in Malaysia,” he added.

Shila is the first and only Malay artist to break into Chinese-speaking market.

The 28-year-old Mandopop singer shot to fame after winning Chinese reality singing talent show, Asian Wave, in 2012.

Last year, she made it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list under the Celebrities category.

‘Aladdin’ (in English and Bahasa Malaysia) opens at GSC cinemas nationwide on May 23.

“I can’t wait for the movie to hit the cinemas on 23 May for all of you to see it,” added Shila.