‘Pose’, ‘Boy Erased’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ among winners at GLAAD Media Awards

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' was awarded the Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series award. — Picture courtesy of FX Network

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — Over a month after the first part of the 2019 GLAAD Awards, the second ceremony took place in New York on May 4. The awards show, which pays tribute to the LGBTQ+ community, rewards works of film and television.

On Saturday, at Manhattan’s New York Hilton Midtown, the GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards celebrated the representation of the LGBTQ+ community on the small and silver screens during its 30th edition. The ceremony was hosted by drag queen Shangela of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.

Netflix and Ryan Murphy win big

While Beyonce and Jay-Z won the Vanguard Award during the first ceremony on March 28 in Los Angeles, Saturday’s Advocate for Change Award was presented to Madonna. On the television front, Ryan Murphy’s Pose, which already held the record for the most transgender actors in one cast, was handed the Best Drama Series awards, cutting ahead of The Handmaid’s Tale. This success bodes well for the series, which is due to return for its second season on June 9.

The creator of Glee left with not one, but two prizes as his The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was awarded the Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series award. Netflix also took home a fair bit of praise, as another one of its series, Elite, won Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language) in a tie with Mi marido tiene mas familia.

Moving on to the silver screen, Joel Edgerton’s drama Boy Erased was named Outstanding Film — Limited Release; Greg Berlanti’s Love, Simon got the Wide Release prize during the March ceremony. — AFP-Relaxnews