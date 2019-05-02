Mindy Kaling tries to save Emma Thompson’s talk show in ‘Late Night’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Late Night’ that stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for upcoming comedy Late Night that stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.

Thompson plays a late night talk show host who, upon realising she’s out of touch due to her all-male writing team, hires aspiring comedy writer Kaling to help save her talk show.

The film also stars John Lithgow, Ike Barinholtz, Hugh Dancy, Max Casella, Paul Walter Hauser, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Katherine Newbury (Thompson) is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. When she’s accused of being a ‘woman who hates women’, she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and — presto! — Molly (Kaling) is hired as the one woman in Katherine’s all-male writers’ room. But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Molly, wanting to prove that she’s not simply a diversity hire who’s disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, is determined to help Katherine by revitalising her show and career — and possibly effect even bigger change at the same time.”

Late Night is set for US release on June 7.