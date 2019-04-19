Mark Hamill gives Chucky a killer upgrade in ‘Child’s Play’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Child’s Play’.

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Orion Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming horror reboot Child’s Play that offers a lot of new creepy footage.

Like the original, the film will also revolve around a mother who buys her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of the doll’s actual sinister nature.

The film stars Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky along with Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, David Lewis, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos and Kristin York.

Child’s Play is set for US release on June 21.