Luc Besson reveals the first action shots of his new film ‘Anna’ (VIDEO)

Sasha Luss takes the lead role in ‘Anna’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 12 — A sneak preview has dropped for Anna, the upcoming action film by famous French director Luc Besson. With Russian model Sasha Luss in the lead role, the film, distributed by Lionsgate/Summit will be out in theatres June 21.

This is Besson’s first release since Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in 2017. The French filmmaker is back with Anna, which appears similar in tone to Nikita. The new film stars Luss, who previously worked with Besson on his previous production, along with Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Luke Evans and Helen Mirren.

The story follows the attractive and multi-faceted Anna. The 24-year-old woman goes from selling dolls on the Moscow markets to being a supermodel on Parisian catwalks, to a corrupt cop, a merciless killer in Milan and even a double agent. Anna’s behaviour takes the form of a Russian doll (Matryoshka). But who really is behind this angelic face and will she reveal her true identity at the end of the film?

Following Besson’s legal issues, the release date of the film was postponed and will now come out June 21 in the US.

Watch the trailer below. — AFP-Relaxnews