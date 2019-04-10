Catch Blackpink on Beats 1 today for their first global interview (VIDEO)

Blackpink’s first global interview comes just before their anticipated performance at Coachella. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — K-pop girl group Blackpink’s new single Kill This Love has already broken YouTube records and racked up iTunes No.1s all over the world. Now the girls are taking over Beats 1 with their first ever global interview.

Blackpink fans can tune into the special “live” interview free at 2pm today here. Apple Music subscribers who missed it can tune into the show later on-demand at this link.

What to expect? The girls talk about their first trip to the US as well as their dream collaborations, among other things.

The girls will be at Coachella this weekend and their act will be streamed “live” for free, as well as being streamed on the largest screen at Times Square.

Blackpink is also the first all-female group to hit No.1 on the US iTunes chart in 15 years, and recently broke Psy’s record for fastest video to hit 100 million views. They also broke the YouTube record for most viewed video debut, beating out recent record holder Ariana Grande.

Watch a special clip from Blackpink promoting the Beats 1 show below: