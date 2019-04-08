See this new featurette for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

LOS ANGELES, April 8 — With the release just weeks away, Marvel Studios has stepped up promotion for highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame and has released a new featurette that teases of what's to come in the film.

The film unites the usual cast of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Brie Larson, Josh Brolin, Gwyneth Paltrow along with Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.”

Avengers: Endgame is set for release here on April 24.