Elton John also calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels

LONDON, March 31 — Sir Elton John lauded George Clooney's call to boycott Brunei-owned luxury hotels.

Brunei recently unveiled new punishments added to its sharia law, which now prescribes stoning for adultery and homosexuality.

In a series of Tweets, Sir Elton first praised Clooney for "taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of #Brunei".

He then listed the Brunei-owned properties, which include The Dorchester in London and Bevery Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sir Elton also revealed that he had long boycotted said properties but also that his heart went out to workers at those properties, many of whom he knew to be gay.

We must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable. That’s why David and I have long refused to stay at these hotels and will continue to do so.



We hope you will join us in solidarity. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 30, 2019

The new laws have been criticised worldwide, with both celebrities and lawmakers decrying Brunei's decision.