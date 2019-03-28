Usher teases sequel to ‘Confessions’ album

US rapper and actor Usher Raymond has hinted at new material. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Fifteen years after the release of his landmark album, Usher hinted that Confessions II is in the works.

On Instagram, the singer posted a picture of himself deep in thought in front of a whiteboard.

Although the title Confessions 2 is written at the top, the picture doesn’t feature any tracklist. “Dis what yall want...,” says the caption in reference to a second instalment.

Jermaine Dupri — who collaborated extensively on Usher’s seminal 2004 album — later reposted the image on his own account.

It’s not the first time that Dupri and Usher hint at new material together.

On Monday, the producer shared on Instagram a preview of the pair’s creative endeavour — not mentioning whether they were working on Confessions II.

Usher’s Confessions was one of the best-selling albums of the decade — moving 1.1 million copies during the first week of its release. It features hits such as Yeah!, Burn and My Boo among others.

Usher dropped his last solo project Hard II Love in 2016. Last year, he also released the mixtape A in collaboration with DJ and producer Zaytoven. — AFP-Relaxnews