Lionel Richie announces new ‘Live from Las Vegas’ album

LOS ANGELES, March 26 — The singer-songwriter will also embark on his North American “Hello Tour” this summer, kicking off on May 28 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Due out on August 23, Richie’s forthcoming album, Live from Las Vegas, celebrates his recent residency in Sin City. According to a press release, it was recorded live during one of his shows at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino’s Zappos Theatre.

The album will feature some of his classic songs, such as All Night Long, Say You, Say Me, Hello, Dancing On The Ceiling and Truly. It will also include some of Richie’s early hits with The Commodores, including Three Times a Lady and Easy, as well as his collaborative track We Are the World — which he co-wrote for USA For Africa in 1985.

“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans. Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer — it’s going to be one big party,” said Richie in an official statement.

Richie’s last studio album, Tuskegee, was released on March 2012 with the Mercury Nashville label. His forthcoming Live from Las Vegas will mark the singer’s first release for Capitol Records.

Tickets for most dates of the “Hello Tour” will go on sale to the public on March 29, on Richie’s official website: www.lionelrichie.com. — AFP-Relaxnews