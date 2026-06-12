JUNE 12 — Have you ever presented someone with facts or data which challenged his/her deeply held views, expecting the person to be responsive to the possibility that maybe he/she is not entirely right, only to have him/her doubling down and clinging even more strongly to his/her original belief?

I mean, I know right?

And, c'mon, this happens with us too, doesn't it? A friend gives us three good reasons demonstrating that our political narrative is less solid than we think – and what do we do? We put up some Captain America shield and stand our ground even more!

Anyway, I recently discovered there is an official name for this phenomenon: the backfire effect.

The phenomenon suggests that on certain hot-button issues – politics, religion, public health, or other polarised topics – people struggle (or refuse) to distinguish fact from fiction.

Contradictory information does not always correct misconceptions; indeed, sometimes (or most of the time?) it reinforces them.

If you've had a recent discussion on, say, vaccines or the Mid-East or US politics you'll 100 per cent know what I'm talking about.

It's almost as if facts and arguments suddenly usher in some non-normal realm of reality.

Note that these are not cases where a person agrees with you but, for business or vested interests, she has to follow some party line. Example: cigarettes or alcohol or fried food sellers will understandably be less than enthusiastic when presented with facts about, say, the disease-causing properties of their products.

Social media algorithms can reinforce existing beliefs by repeatedly exposing users to information that aligns with their views while filtering out opposing perspectives. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Neither is this a case of information being too complex or complicated to understand, such that people cannot grasp the challenges to their beliefs (hence their non-change of mind).

No, these are cases where there simply are no rational reasons why someone would hold on even more strongly to an original position despite having no pushback or counter-evidence and what-not.

Efforts to persuade in such cases simply achieve the opposite, back-firing, effect.

Unsurprisingly, backfire effects intensify in highly polarised environments and echo chambers, where information circulates in closed systems.

Repeated exposure within like-minded groups amplifies beliefs, leading people to selectively accept information that aligns with their views while dismissing contradictions.

It is also important to distinguish the Backfire Effect from healthy scientific scepticism.

Researchers routinely question new data, iteratively test hypotheses, and demand rigorous evidence before changing conclusions.

Not immediately accepting fresh information does not always signal stubbornness; it can reflect a responsible need for time to evaluate it thoroughly.

Why the doubling down?

Several factors appear to drive this reaction. The more emotionally invested we are in a belief – especially when it forms part of our core identity – the more defensive we become.

Contrary evidence can feel like a personal attack, prompting us to treat it as hostile rather than informative.

Social media curation algorithms have exacerbated this by creating personalised media cocoons.

It is increasingly common to see people demonise others based solely on voting preferences or a single “liked” post.

In such bubbles, individuals become extremely resistant to data that contradicts their narrative.

There are moments when people simply lack the emotional or intellectual maturity to engage productively with facts which challenge their cherished beliefs.

It can even sometimes be reasonable for us to avoid correcting misinformation in order to prevent amplifying certain sources or adopting their framing.

Despite these risks, correcting basic facts and straightforward misinformation remains valuable and often effective.

Hard data and statistics tend to work best because they shift the discussion from “intuition versus intuition” to “evidence versus evidence”.

Fact-checkers should generally not shy away from corrections out of backfire fears, as these interventions improve belief accuracy even if they do not produce complete attitude change.

Two factors consistently enhance correction effectiveness: providing an alternative explanation for the misconception and offering detailed, evidence-based accounts. Both require time, patience, and careful communication from all involved.

Ultimately, the Backfire Effect is not an excuse to abandon truth-seeking or civil discourse.

It is a reminder of human psychology’s complexities – our identities, emotions, and social environments shape how we process information.

In an age of abundant misinformation, understanding this effect equips us better to navigate disagreements.

It calls for humility, persistence, and a commitment to evidence over ego. Facts may not always change minds instantly, but patient, well-crafted corrections can still move beliefs closer to reality – one calibrated step at a time.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.