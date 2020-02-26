Why 2020 is the best time to visit Sabah

FEBRUARY 26 — The current political turmoil probably warrants a column but at the moment I am far more concerned about the economy, particularly my home state's.

Tourism has long been a mainstay for Sabah and the current Covid-19 outbreak situation has meant cancelled bookings and loss of earnings across the board.

It's not just the hotels and tour operators; it's fishermen, farmers, retailers, odd job workers and various other professions. We have relied, perhaps over much, on the patronage of China's citizens.

The silver lining is that there is perhaps no better time than the present for Malaysians to visit Sabah.

1. China travel restrictions began much earlier in Sabah

It was seen as a knee jerk reaction at the time but Sabah being among the earliest to close its doors to visitors from China means the virus situation is far more controlled thus making it a safer destination to visit.

2. Less crowds and competition

The last time I went home, most tourist attractions were swarmed with visitors from China and South Korea. Think about it - all those beaches and islands for you to enjoy minus the crowds.

3. Great deals on hotels

From what I heard many hotels are offering very good rates, with some being the lowest they've had in years. So rather than just shacking up in the cheapest backpacker's you can find, maybe try an actual hotel, oh budget travellers.

4. What's more relaxing than the most chilled-out state in Malaysia?

It's not just state pride but reality. In Sabah the locals are a lot more relaxed and less likely to throw you judgemental glances.

Unlike the East Coast of West Malaysia, Sabah does not intend to impose dress codes or gender segregation. Enjoy your short skirts and alcoholic drinks without judgement or overly nosy locals.

Great food, great sights, plenty of nature activities and some of the best sea and sky views in the country — honestly every year should be Visit Sabah Year.

This year if you do visit, consider it as doing so for a cause. You need a holiday, Sabahans need some respite from the low tourist traffic.

If you do make it there, say hello to the sand and surf for me — though who knows, I might already be enjoying it myself. Nothing beats having the economy be a good reason to go back home.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.