The executive team, under the leadership of Khun Proudputh Liptapanlop, gathered for a photo prior to the start of the sea turtle release.

No Single-Use Plastic by Andamanda Phuket — eliminating single-use plastics across operations and promoting eco-friendly alternatives throughout the guest experience.

— eliminating single-use plastics across operations and promoting eco-friendly alternatives throughout the guest experience. Integrated Water Management — combining Water Circulation and Water Reuse technologies, achieving daily water loss of only ~3% .

— combining Water Circulation and Water Reuse technologies, achieving daily water loss of only . Reefuel Paper-Carton Drinking Water — a plastic-reducing alternative.

— a plastic-reducing alternative. "PROUD Kamala Project" by InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG together with Proud Group® and Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization — continuous beach-care covering over 3 km of Kamala Beach all year round.

— continuous beach-care covering over all year round. License to Clean 001 — Andamanda Phuket and InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG with Ocean For All Foundation , using an eco-conscious catamaran to collect ocean waste for proper recycling and waste management.

— , using an eco-conscious catamaran to collect ocean waste for proper recycling and waste management. Marine Life Conservation Program — strategic partnerships with government agencies and local communities to restore and protect marine resources.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - In observance of, a globally recognized week dedicated to environmental awareness,, together with its affiliated companies — Andamanda Phuket InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG , and Reefuel — announce the continuation of their flagship sustainability initiative,reaffirming the group's commitment to responsible business and marine conservation.Guided by its corporate vision to grow sustainably across all dimensions of, Proud Group aims to set the benchmark for— balancing long-term business growth with the preservation of natural resources for generations to come.This year, the project hosted its signature event —on, at theAs part of the event, Proud Group presented ato the, raised through Reefuel drinking water sales and a curated collection of eco-friendly merchandise, including reusable cups, Sarang-Pu fisherman dolls, sea turtle bracelets, sea turtle keychains, and dugong-patterned hats.The activity was made possible through close collaboration with the, via the, whose expertise ensured each turtle was fully prepared for release. This cross-sector partnership contributed to tangible conservation outcomes, supporting sea turtle survival rates and strengthening the long-term resilience of marine ecosystems.Since its inception in 2022, thehas steadily expanded its impact. In 2024, the project successfully releasedback into the wild — three in the first release and two in the second — contributing to the recovery of marine ecosystems in Phuket. The initiative also champions plastic reduction through its, with proceeds and ongoing support from Andamanda Phuket channeled directly into long-term conservation efforts.Over the years, Proud Group and its affiliates have implemented a comprehensive portfolio of sustainability programs:Thereflects the collective intention of Proud Group and its partners to drive— balancing business growth with environmental conservation and sustainable community development. Proud Group invites everyone, locally and globally, to, creating positive impact that endures for our planet.Hashtag: #Andamandaphuket #CSR #Sustainable #GoZeroWasteSaveOurOcean #EarthWeek2026 #ProudGroup #AndamandaPhuket #InterContinentalPhuket #Reefuel #SustainableTourism #Phuket

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About Proud Group

Proud Group is a leading developer of integrated entertainment and resort destinations in Thailand, with a portfolio that includes hospitality, real estate, water parks, and lifestyle retail. Anchored in the principles of sustainable business, the group is committed to building experiences that elevate communities, protect natural resources, and inspire conscious travel.





