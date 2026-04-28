Singapore car buyers still lack confidence due to unclear pricing and inconsistent information, even after weeks of research.



Consumers spend up to four weeks researching before visiting a dealership, yet gaps in consumer trust persist.

Buyers are up to 3 times more likely to return to the same dealership when pricing is clearly itemised.

Trust is becoming a stronger decision driver than price when comparing similar vehicles.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 – More than half of Singapore used car buyers compare multiple options before making a purchase, yet many still experience uncertainty due to unclear pricing and inconsistent information across the market.

Navigating the Market: The Motorist SmartBuy Guide 2026 provides Singaporean car buyers with data-driven insights and a clear path toward transparent vehicle purchases.



This tension between effort and confidence is a key finding from the Motorist SmartBuy Guide 2026, based on insights from over 5,000 respondents, pointing to a growing gap between how informed buyers are and how much they trust the process.



More effort, same uncertainty

Consumers today are spending significantly more time researching before committing. On average, buyers take between two to four weeks to evaluate listings, compare options, and review information online before visiting a dealership.

Yet, despite this increased effort, confidence remains uneven. Many respondents cited persistent concerns around hidden fees, unclear valuation methods, and inconsistent inspection standards and issues that continue to undermine trust at the point of decision.

Transparency emerging as the deciding factor

The study found that transparency - particularly in pricing, vehicle condition, and trade-in valuations - is now a key driver of consumer confidence.

Buyers who received clear, itemised pricing breakdowns were up to three times more likely to return to the same dealer, underscoring how trust directly influences long-term customer relationships.

While price remains important, factors such as warranty clarity, after-sales support, and dealer credibility are increasingly shaping final decisions, particularly when comparing similar vehicles.

Persistent risks continue to shape buyer behaviour

The findings reflect ongoing challenges in Singapore’s used car market, where buyers continue to encounter issues such as: - Hidden or unexpected charges - Disputes over warranty coverage - Lack of clarity in transaction processes

These risks reinforce the importance of due diligence and consistent standards across the industry.

Industry context: strengthening consumer protection

The findings come amid broader efforts to improve transparency and accountability within the sector.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has consistently encouraged buyers to transact with accredited dealers that adopt clear contractual practices and provide additional consumer safeguards.





“Consumers are encouraged to look out for CaseTrust-accredited motoring businesses when making a purchase,” said Mr Melvin Yong, president of CASE. “These accredited dealers are required to adopt clear agreements and maintain safeguards that provide an added layer of protection for consumers.”The findings suggest that Singapore’s used car market is entering a more mature phase - where informed, cautious buyers expect greater transparency, consistency, and accountability.As expectations continue to rise, the ability to provide clear information and build trust will increasingly define both consumer confidence and long-term competitiveness in the market.For a deeper look into the factors and data which shapes today’s car-buying decisions, please access the full Motorist SmartBuy Guide 2026 for more information on the used car landscape.Download the Motorist SmartBuy Guide 2026:Hashtag: #Motorist #Automotive

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Motorist

Motorist is a Singapore-based automotive platform dedicated to help drivers manage vehicle ownership through services such as buying and selling cars, insurance comparison, and financing tools. The Motorist Super App provides a comprehensive range of services, catering to all aspects of vehicle ownership and management.