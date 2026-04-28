Cyberport today (28 April 2026) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) acting through Thailand Science Park (TSP), to establish a strategic partnership that strengthens innovation and technology (I&T) collaboration between Hong Kong and Thailand. Witnessed by Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport and Dr Chularat Tanprasert, Executive Vice President of NSTDA and Director of Thailand Science Park, the MoU was signed by Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport and Professor Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA.

Cyberport today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) acting through Thailand Science Park (TSP), Group photo with Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport (centre-left); Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA (centre-right); Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport (fourth from left); Dr Chularat Tanprasert, Executive Vice President of NSTDA and Director of Thailand Science Park (fourth from right); Parson Lam, Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (third from left); Leung Kwan Ho, Associate Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (second from right); and Mr Joseph Koc, Ambassador of Thailand (third from right).

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “NSTDA and Thailand Science Park on our side will add strength to Cyberport’s ever-growing ASEAN alliances, paving the way to Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland companies to take a stronghold in ASEAN markets. We look forward to supporting high-potential companies from Thailand to capitalise on the vast markets in the Greater Bay Area and the wider Chinese Mainland, and global markets. Together we will continue to serve as a gateway to empower Asian innovators and attract worldwide entrepreneurs.”

Professor Dr. Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA, said, “The collaboration is designed to establish practical mechanisms to support start-ups in expanding internationally, including market entry, industry partnerships, and pilot or proof-of-concept deployments. TSP and Cyberport have been working closely in recent years to support start-up growth, with a notable milestone being the success of Nano Coating Tech, a Thai deep tech start-up that was successfully admitted into Cyberport Incubation Programme.”

Support start-ups and technology companies recommended by either side in exploring market opportunities, establishing presence, and expanding operations within the respective innovative ecosystems.

Facilitate connection to relevant industry partners, research institutions, and corporate networks to support collaboration, investment opportunities, technology adoption, market entry, and business development expansion.

Encourage and support participation of start-ups in incubation programmes, entrepreneurship, ecosystem activities, community events organised by both sides.

Jointly organise and promote seminars, forums, networking activities, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen collaboration between the two ecosystems.

Explore and identify opportunities for start-ups to conduct pilot projects, technology demonstrations, or proof-of-concept initiatives with industry partners and prospective end users.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Cyberport today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) acting through Thailand Science Park (TSP), to establish a strategic partnership that strengthens innovation and technology (I&T) collaboration between Hong Kong and Thailand.This marks a significant milestone for both sides since their first collaboration in 2024. The partnership aims to build a collaborative framework between Cyberport and NSTDA acting through TSP, create a reciprocal market-access gateway to facilitate start-ups' entry into both the Thai and Hong Kong markets through ecosystem support, soft landing initiatives, and cross market collaboration, as well as promote knowledge exchange, industry engagement, and joint initiatives in emerging technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, smart city solutions, and other digital technologies.Witnessed by Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport and Dr Chularat Tanprasert, Executive Vice President of NSTDA and Director of Thailand Science Park, the MoU was signed by Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport and Professor Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA.Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, "Cyberport, as Hong Kong's digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, supported companies to have expanded to Thailand, the broader ASEAN region along the Belt and Road, and over 35 markets worldwide. NSTDA and Thailand Science Park on our side will add strength to Cyberport's ever-growing ASEAN alliances, paving the way to Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland companies to take a stronghold in ASEAN markets. We look forward to supporting high-potential companies from Thailand to capitalise on the vast markets in the Greater Bay Area and the wider Chinese Mainland, and global markets. This partnership significantly expands our bilateral collaborations in company soft-landing, ecosystem connection and proof-of-concept initiatives. Together we will continue to serve as a gateway to empower Asian innovators and attract worldwide entrepreneurs, to capitalise on new opportunities for digital economy and smart cities under the AI+ era."Professor Dr. Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA, said, "The collaboration is designed to establish practical mechanisms to support start-ups in expanding internationally, including market entry, industry partnerships, and pilot or proof-of-concept deployments. TSP and Cyberport have been working closely in recent years to support start-up growth, with a notable milestone being the success of Nano Coating Tech, a Thai deep tech start-up specialising in advanced nano coating solutions for industrial applications and solar panels, that successfully got admitted into Cyberport Incubation Programme for funding up to HK$500,000 and comprehensive support,"NSTDA, as an autonomous government agency, manages Thailand's leading tech park, Thailand Science Park (TSP). Established in 2002 as Thailand's first and largest science and technology park, TSP is designed to promote I&T development and R&D activities. NSTDA's ecosystem is anchored by five national research centres, namely National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), National Metal and Materials Technology Centre (MTEC), National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), National Nanotechnology Centre (NANOTEC), and National Energy Technology Centre (ENTEC).Alongside these centres, TSP is home to over 120 technology companies, nearly 40 percent of which are international firms. This reflects TSP's role as a regional R&D hub in ASEAN, trusted by both local and global technology companies that choose Thailand as a base for technology development. This is supported by a strong pool of talent and advanced testing infrastructure that meets international standards.NSTDA has been a long-standing strategic partner of Cyberport through TSP since 2024. Both sides have co-created programmes, global landing initiatives and webinars, facilitated deep-tech start-ups joining Cyberport Incubation Programme, and facilitated Cyberport start-ups joining TSP for market expansion.Today's MoU establishes a framework for joint activities that will support start-ups and technology companies from both Hong Kong and Thailand ecosystems. Key initiatives include:TSP will strengthen this collaboration through the "TSP Scale X Landing Programme" to fast-track international start-ups' expansion into the Thai market, by connecting them to established partner networks and real industry demand in Thailand, while providing them with access to the country's research and testing infrastructure.Leveraging its role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder", Cyberport continues to expand global partnerships to foster cross-regional growth of technology ecosystems and advance Hong Kong's innovation on a global stage. In ASEAN, Cyberport has forged strategic collaborations with Indonesia's Telkom University, Thailand's Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), as well as Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), apart from alliances in the Middle East, East Asia and North America, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international I&T hub.Hashtag: #Cyberport

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About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong's digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,300 companies, including 17 listed companies and 9 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies' founders come from 27 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.



Cyberport, with Hong Kong's largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 500 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong's largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.



Also as "State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator" and Hong Kong's key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.



For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en

