Drill hole AR26-16 returned two gold zones from a broad 35.45m interval of sulphide-bearing iron formation and altered dacite, grading: 6.05 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 177.15 m - 188.00 m, including a 2.70 m interval grading 15.47 g/t Au from 178.3 m - 181 m. 1.08 g/t Au over 6.25 m from 204.75 m - 211.00 m, including 2.50 g/t Au over 1.25 m

Drill hole AR26-16 also returned two mineralized intervals from a series of gold-bearing quartz veins above the iron formation package, grading: 1.11 g/t Au over 2.15 m from 124.85 m - 127 m and 0.89 g/t Au over 2.25 m from 113.85 m - 116 m.

These results are preliminary, and additional results from the 2026 winter drilling program at the Twin Zone remain pending.

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Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026 - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant new gold discovery at its Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt, following the receipt of preliminary high-grade assay results from drill hole AR26-16. The Company previously reported a broad interval of sulphidized iron formation from the drill hole on March 2, 2026. The Company has officially named this high-priority area the Triplet Zone.Preliminary Assay Highlights - Triplet Zone (Drill hole AR26-16)The preliminary assay results confirm the potential for a major gold-bearing system within the newly discovered iron formation at depth:"The assays from AR26-16 could be a major transformation for the Wedge Lake Project," stated Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "By naming this the Triplet Zone, we are recognizing a major new gold discovery that was previously unknown at depth. Intersecting a broad 35-metre mineralized envelope validates our objective to find broader and more intensely altered systems."Peter Deacon, Director of Arya Resources, commented, "We are very excited to find this new discovery on our first drill hole at deeper depths. This new zone shows a lot of potential, and we look forward to continuing our fully-funded drilling program."The Triplet Zone discovery resulted from a 25 m step-out drill hole designed to test the down-dip extension of known quartz veining in AR25-10. The hole intersected multiple quartz-vein intervals followed by an unexpected broad interval of sulphide-bearing iron formation characterized by disseminated-to-semi-massive sulphides, strong silicification, and sericite and chlorite alteration. These geological characteristics are similar to the Twin Zone located 1,000 m to the east. It is currently interpreted that the quartz vein hosted mineralization at the T-6 Zone may sit stratigraphically above the western limb of the folded iron formation. This may suggest that the two mineralization styles are related and also highlights the strong exploration potential that exists to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization from both areas along the limb of the iron formation with additional step-out drilling. See March 17, 2026, News Release . View Maps below. For core pictures, visit the Gallery at https://aryaresources.com/wedgelakegallery

The Company notes that these are preliminary assay results from the 2026 winter program. Additional results are pending from the drilling at the Twin Zone and will be released as they are received and verified. See Plan Map and Schematic Long Section (looking North) below:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Based on this current news, the Company has closed the books on its previously announced private placement. The Company has received subscriptions for flow-through in the amount of $2,160,000 and non-flow-through in the amount of $425,000. The Company will forthwith be applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for final approval to complete the offering.Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the winter 2026 were logged, photographed and sampled in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw with half remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council) an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended, and split in half. One-half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 µm. All the +106 µm material is fire assayed. Two 30 g replicates are fire assayed from the -106 µm fraction. All weights, assays, and calculations are reported. The remaining samples were analyzed using Sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish.Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30.Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com Rasool Mohammad, CEO(604) 868-7737Cathy Hume, CEO(416) 868-1079 x 251Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.