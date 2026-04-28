Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) is the world's first agentic payment framework designed for mobile interfaces, including digital wallets, super apps, and wearable devices.

Fully open-sourced, the protocol enables LLMs, platforms and merchants' seamless agentic connection to 4.4 billion digital wallet users worldwide through simple and secure integration.

Ant International launches Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP), the world’s first agentic payment framework designed for mobile interfaces, including digital wallets, super apps, and wearable devices.

A superior agentic checkout experience through: Faster agent integration: reducing the number of steps required to link a payment agent to a digital wallet by 50% compared to traditional card-binding methods. Money-back guarantee: every agent-initiated transaction is backed by a money-back guarantee mechanism for payment partners in cases of account takeovers. Cross-device compatibility: payment agents can work on mobile interfaces across smartphones, smartwatches, AR glasses and in-car systems, a capability absent in card-based systems.



A more efficient and secure trust architecture for agent delegation to ensure secure and precise delegation of payment authority to AI agents — whether it is ordering coffee, booking a ride, or planning a trip – with full visibility and the ability to revoke or modify tasks at any time.

A high-frequency agent-to-agent (A2A) settlement mechanism enables automated, ultra-small transactions between AI agents. It's capable of handling nano-transactions as small as $0.000001 between agents with real-time accounting and clearing. A2A settlement is crucial to agentic economy, which requires the capacity to process high-frequency, sub-cent agent transactions that traditional payment rails cannot support.

A full-spectrum Know Your Agent (KYA) framework establishes an agent's digital identity and certifies its authorised capabilities. The proprietary Agent Trust Rating mechanism offers an additional layer of protection, a dynamic risk-management tool that determines whether an agent is trustworthy and controls the level of autonomy.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Ant International is introducing the Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) for the agentic commerce industry to enable secure, AIOps-native agentic payment connection to mobile services including digital wallets, banking apps, super apps, and mobile portals from phones to wearable devices."We are deeply grateful for partners, acquirers and developers who contributed to this project. An agentic protocol for mobile commerce that ensures superior efficiency and security results will be key for businesses large and small expanding into the world's fastest growing markets. We look forward to expanding our multi-layered partnerships to enable real-world successes of AI commerce," saidThe global agentic commerce market could reach around USD 28 billion by 2030 with a 46% CAGR as the industry fast-forwards from pilot AI agent programs to full-scale autonomous transaction systems. The number of global digital wallet users reached 4.4 billion in 2025, and is expected to exceed 6 billion – over 75% of the global population – by 2030While the new payment rails are positioned to become a primary interface for AI commerce, current AI payments protocols are designed largely for card rails. Merchants and digital wallets need to be able to offer smooth payment experience, authenticate trusted agents and verify credentials without disruption, as well as seamlessly handle post-checkout settlement and transaction management tasks in a mobile- and AI-native environment.With the Agentic Mobile Protocol, merchants – LLMs, AI platforms, merchants with self-developed agents, and agent builders – and digital wallets can embed agentic payment functionality directly into their workflows, eliminating the need for system overhauls.Ant International has open-sourced the AMP to help establish a universal, auditable standard to ensure that AI agents can transact securely and seamlessly across any global platform.The AMP framework features:Ant International is working with wallet partners of Alipay+, the company's global wallet gateway, to implement the AMP. Alipay+ now connects over 40 digital wallet partners, covering 1.8 billion user accounts and 150 million merchants globally.Building on this payment partnership network that spans wallets, acquirers, super apps and cards, Ant International is among the first partners of Mastercard and Visa to pilot card-based transaction capabilities for AI agents, while collaborating with Google on its protocols for agentic commerce and payments.Hashtag: #AntInternational

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About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

