Save the Children’s "Safe Start for Little Seed" Calls to Safeguard Children’s Growth

"Safe Start for Little Seed" campaign. Beyond legal protections, the initiative aims to cultivate a "Zero Tolerance for Child Abuse" culture and plant the "soil for safe sprouting" across society, ensuring that children's safety remains the top priority anytime, anywhere.



Celebrities across generations and child actors raise their voices together, calling on the city to pledge to become 'Seed Guardians'.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Save the Children Hong Kong has officially launched thecampaign. Beyond legal protections, the initiative aims to cultivate a "Zero Tolerance for Child Abuse" culture and plant the "soil for safe sprouting" across society, ensuring that children's safety remains the top priority anytime, anywhere.

The campaign is strongly supported by "Down-to-earth Grandma" Alice Fung, singer-songwriter and new father Phil Lam, Time Still Turns the Pages child star Sean Wong, and celebrity mother Grace Chan. In addition to sharing personal insights on positive parenting, they are calling on the public to sign the petition and become a "Seed Guardian" to protect children.





While the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance, which came into effect earlier this year, requires 25 categories of professionals to report suspected abuse, Save the Children Hong Kong believes the law is only the baseline. For children to truly grow up with peace of mind, community-wide participation is essential. "Safe Start for Little Seed" begins with positive parenting and non-violent communication within the home, extending to schools and child-service organisations. Through Child Safeguarding Services and workshops, the campaign enhances the awareness and practical skills of frontline personnel in NGOs, schools, and sports centres. Parents, neighbours, coaches, and tutors can all become "Seed Guardians" by identifying risks early, showing active care, and knowing how to seek help.





Save the Children Hong Kong also reiterated that while mandatory reporting laws are in place, there is room for policy improvement. This includes gradually expanding mandatory reporting obligations to all roles and professionals who work with children, institutionalising safeguarding training within relevant tertiary curricula, and conducting regular staff training across organisations. The government should review its policies in a timely manner to ensure that children's safety is fully protected.





Eliminating Punishment: Accompanying Children Through Dialogue





Many parents in Hong Kong face heavy work pressure. When faced with a child's sudden needs—such as illness or emotional outbursts—they may resort to shouting or physical discipline out of frustration. However, harsh reprimands or corporal punishment only lead to short-term compliance and fail to help children understand the reasons behind their behaviour, potentially damaging the foundation of trust in the long run.





Veteran actress Alice Fung shared in a campaign video that she once used physical discipline when her son was young. She recalled slapping him after he ran into the road out of fear for his safety, admitting, "It was actually my own fear." When her son was seven, he was injured while playing; as she raised her hand to discipline him, he said, "Mommy, please don't hit me anymore, I'm already in a lot of pain." This was a wake-up call for her. Since then, she chose reasoning over physical punishment. "He is in his fifties now, and we are still very good friends," she said.





Trusting Children: Supporting Exploration with Empathy





Phil Lam mentioned that although his parents were strict, they never used corporal punishment. He credits their trust and support for allowing him to find his own path, a philosophy he now applies to his 18-month-old son. Using the example of weaning his son off a pacifier, Phil said, "I told him the pacifier is only for sleeping. Since you aren't sleeping now, why not give it back to me? Although he didn't fully understand, he thought about it and let go." Phil was surprised by the results, adding, "Don't assume children don't understand. They understand a lot." He reminded parents, "When children feel loved, they feel safe and confident to explore the world."



Singer-songwritermentioned that although his parents were strict, they never used corporal punishment. He credits their trust and support for allowing him to find his own path, a philosophy he now applies to his 18-month-old son. Using the example of weaning his son off a pacifier, Phil said, "I told him the pacifier is only for sleeping. Since you aren't sleeping now, why not give it back to me? Although he didn't fully understand, he thought about it and let go." Phil was surprised by the results, adding, "Don't assume children don't understand. They understand a lot." He reminded parents, "When children feel loved, they feel safe and confident to explore the world."

Sean Wong, the 14-year-old actor who portrayed a child under immense pressure in the film Time Still Turns the Pages, understands how a single word can leave a lasting mark. In reality, Sean is thankful his parents do not pressure him heavily regarding academics. During stressful exam periods, his mother takes him to flower markets or food fairs to relax. Recognising his luck, Sean noted the struggles of his peers: "I see classmates who get high grades but aren't happy. They feel they've disappointed their parents." He added: "I hope parents can see things from a child's perspective—knowing that they've tried their best, then praising and encouraging them. That would take so much pressure off us."





Free Book Download: 15 Minutes of Quality Parent-Child Time





The Rights Twins and Their Guardian Bears. Through lovable illustrations, the book introduces the four fundamental rights of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child: survival, protection, development, and participation.



Strong relationships are built through consistent quality time—not only the amount of time spent together. Save the Children Hong Kong encourages parents to set aside 15 minutes every day—away from phones and work—to play, talk or read with their children. This makes it easier to tune in to children's thoughts and feelings, and helps strengthen their sense of safety and security. To support families, Save the Children Hong Kong has published the children's book,. Through lovable illustrations, the book introduces the four fundamental rights of the: survival, protection, development, and participation. By signing the online petition to be a "Seed Guardian" to affirm the commitment to protecting children's healthy development in safe environments and not turning a blind eye when abuse is suspected, the public can download the e‑book for free and practise the "15‑minute rule" through shared reading.

Ms Kalina Tsang, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong, stated: "Becoming a 'Seed Guardian' is not just a slogan; it is an invitation. The law has built a safety net, but for children to truly flourish, the whole city must walk together to plant a culture of 'zero tolerance for child abuse' in every piece of Hong Kong soil. One active act of care today means one less regret tomorrow."







Reviewing Legislation for a Long-term Safe Environment





While welcoming the new Ordinance, Save the Children Hong Kong emphasises that the government must continuously monitor and improve policies. According to Save the Children Hong Kong's recent research report, Children's Views on Safety Within Organisations In Hong Kong, half of the 587 children surveyed (aged 9–17) felt they could not find a trustworthy staff member within child-facing organisations. While legislation provides the baseline for child protection, building a long‑term safe environment still requires systematic cultural change.





Save the Children Hong Kong recommends that the Government consider gradually expanding the scope of mandatory reporting to include all professionals who frequently come into contact with children. We also advocate for the institutionalisation of child safeguarding training by integrating it into relevant tertiary education curricula and implementing regular staff training across all child-facing organisations in Hong Kong. Only by fostering a "zero tolerance for child abuse" culture across all levels of society can Hong Kong truly become a child‑friendly, child‑first environment.









Save the Children Hong Kong is committed to advancing child protection through prevention. At community level, our Heart to Heart Parent-Child Programme strengthens parents' positive parenting and non-violent communication skills through workshops. It ensures children grow up in a respectful and harmonious environment, enhancing their self-protection awareness and parent-child relationships. Since its launch in 2018, the programme has served over 1,200 parents and caregivers, along with nearly 2,000 children in Hong Kong.





At the institutional level, our Child Safeguarding Services assist organisations involved in child-related work by providing services such as policy formulation, risk management, and staff training. We empower schools and NGOs with the knowledge, skills, and internal mechanisms needed to actively protect the children in their care.

Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance, calling on the entire community to collectively safeguard the safety of our children.



At the policy level, we mobilise society to support child-based policies through advocacy and research reports. We continue to provide recommendations on the implementation and coverage of the, calling on the entire community to collectively safeguard the safety of our children.

About Safe Start for Little Seed: https://savethechildren.click/SafeStartforLittleSeed_EN



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About Save the Children Hong Kong

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In Hong Kong and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfil their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world's first and leading independent children's organisation – transforming lives and future.





Established in 2009, Save the Children Hong Kong is part of the global movement which operates in around 100 countries. We work with children, families, schools, communities and our supporters to deliver lasting change for children in Hong Kong and around the world.