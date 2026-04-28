Aesthetics of Tipsiness Meets the Lion City: 29° Crush On Officially Launches in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 – On April 20, Wuliangye hosted theLaunch & Enchanting Night at Wuliangye Dining Singapore. The official debut ofin the Singaporean market showcases the brand's "Celadon Oriental Aesthetics" alongside innovative international consumption scenarios, presenting a new image of Chinese Baijiu to the Southeast Asian market—one that is international, fashionable, and trend-driven.As Southeast Asia's economic and financial hub and a gateway for multicultural consumption, Singapore boasts a mature and diverse alcohol market, providing a natural testing ground for the multi-scenario application of Chinese Baijiu. Whether it is a chilled specialty drink at a Marina Bay terrace party, a neat pour for a small gathering at Clarke Quay, or a creative cocktail at home, the "unrestricted trendy drinking" positioning offits perfectly.Wuliangye Dining Singapore hosted a seven-day "A Toast To Youth" limited-time pop-up, attracting nearly 1,000 consumers. The Celadon-themed event space and signaturecocktails became hot topics on social media platforms like RedNote and Instagram. Multiple local influencers in the food, spirits, and lifestyle sectors shared their experiences, driving total platform exposure to over 2 million.Many local enthusiasts shared their initial impressions of: "It carries subtle floral and fruity notes with a rich aroma of pineapple—truly pleasant. Upon the first sip, a sweetness unfolds on the palate. As you savor it, you feel the rich layers of texture, followed by a clean, long-lasting finish that brings a comfortable warmth and a classic mellow aftertaste." This leap from "cultural curiosity" to "consumer recognition" is largely driven by scenario-based innovation.caters to business banquets, social gatherings, solo relaxation, and trendy mixology, allowing consumers to "please themselves anytime, anywhere" whether drinking it neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.The event was held at Wuliangye Dining Singapore, located in the vibrant Bugis District. Specializing in fusion Cantonese cuisine, the restaurant's hallmark is the deep integration of dishes with Wuliangye Baijiu. Wuliangye forms classic pairings with signature dishes like Crispy Roast Chicken, Black Truffle Fried Rice, and Steamed Seafood. The unique aroma of the spirit complements Nanyang flavors, offering an international dining experience where "food carries the spirit of the baijiu, and baijiu enhances the flavor of the food."Leveraging rising market heat and consumer word-of-mouth, Wuliangye Dining Singapore has successfully converted brand buzz into stable foot traffic, driving synergy between product communication and channel management. It has become a mature model for Wuliangye's overseas strategy of "Offline Experience — Word-of-Mouth Expansion — Consumer Conversion."Jiang Jia, Deputy General Manager of Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd., stated that Singapore's inclusive market provides a premium platform for the brand's expression. The launch ofaims to convey the beauty of Chinese Baijiu in a way that is trendier, more international, and closer to the consumer.Using Singapore as a strategic hub for Southeast Asia, Wuliangye will continue to deepen its localized operations and broaden consumption scenarios. By making Chinese Baijiu a natural and daily part of life for global consumers, the brand is steering the internationalization of Baijiu toward a new stage of high-quality development.Hashtag: #Wuliangye

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