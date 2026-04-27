Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival

Be the First to Secure 50% Off Deals and Vouchers Worth Over RM5,500

Knockout Deals at just RM5 and RM55 on Samsonite, Dreame, vivo, and Yamaha at selected timings, plus four additional deal drop timings exclusively for subscribers

at just on Samsonite, Dreame, vivo, and Yamaha at selected timings, plus four additional deal drop timings exclusively for subscribers VIP-exclusive Shopee Lagi Murah deals at 50% off from Dyson, New Balance, and Huawei

from Dyson, New Balance, and Huawei Platform-wide limited-time deals at up to 50% off from Sony, DJI, ASICS, Xiaomi, and Bonia

26 April to 5 May: VIP Daily 30% off vouchers, released four times daily at 12AM, 12PM, 8PM, and 10PM

VIP Daily 30% off vouchers, released four times daily at 12AM, 12PM, 8PM, and 10PM 29 April: Up to 25% off vouchers on VIP Wednesday

Up to 25% off vouchers on VIP Wednesday 4 & 5 May: Up to 20% off vouchers released at 12AM, 12PM, and 8PM

Unlock More Savings and Perks with Shopee VIP

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 – Enjoy more savings thisfromwith, exclusively for. Plus, gain, andthe chance to, shared, "With Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival, we continue to evolve the Shopee VIP experience for our loyal users. We have built our program benefits around helping our users maximize their daily savings through free shipping, priority access to campaigns, and exclusive rewards with top industry partners. Together, these benefits will help users to save more consistently, while also enjoying added experiences beyond shopping."Enjoy free shipping on every order with, even for single items or smaller purchases.can also befor additional savings.Get first dibs on the most sought-after deals from. Highlights on selected items across brands include:Beyond early access deals, unlock, and stack them with existing deals for even more savings. These include:Stand a chance towin aJoinon the Shopee App to collect golden tickets and boost your chances of winning.From Everything Free Shipping RM0 Minimum Spend to early access deals at 50% off, stacked vouchers, and exclusive lifestyle perks, thebrings greater savings and more ways to benefit for users who shop on Shopee everyday. Start withand continue at justto enjoy these exclusive benefits. Explore the full range of deals and rewards here Hashtag: #Shopee

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About Shopee

Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.





