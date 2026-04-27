Cheryl Ang, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia, shared, "With Shopee 5.5 VIP Free Shipping Festival, we continue to evolve the Shopee VIP experience for our loyal users. We have built our program benefits around helping our users maximize their daily savings through free shipping, priority access to campaigns, and exclusive rewards with top industry partners. Together, these benefits will help users to save more consistently, while also enjoying added experiences beyond shopping."
Check Out Anytime with Everything Free Shipping RM0 Minimum Spend
Enjoy free shipping on every order with Everything Free Shipping RM0 Minimum Spend vouchers, even for single items or smaller purchases. Shipping vouchers can also be stacked with platform vouchers and Shopee Coins for additional savings.
- Knockout Deals at just RM5 and RM55 on Samsonite, Dreame, vivo, and Yamaha at selected timings, plus four additional deal drop timings exclusively for subscribers
- VIP-exclusive Shopee Lagi Murah deals at 50% off from Dyson, New Balance, and Huawei
- Platform-wide limited-time deals at up to 50% off from Sony, DJI, ASICS, Xiaomi, and Bonia
- 26 April to 5 May: VIP Daily 30% off vouchers, released four times daily at 12AM, 12PM, 8PM, and 10PM
- 29 April: Up to 25% off vouchers on VIP Wednesday
- 4 & 5 May: Up to 20% off vouchers released at 12AM, 12PM, and 8PM
Stand a chance towin a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the FIFA World Cup 26™ in the United States, in collaboration with adidas. Join the Tap & Win FIFA World Cup 26™ Trip with adidas on the Shopee App to collect golden tickets and boost your chances of winning.
Start with Shopee VIP's free 1-month trial and continue at just RM4.50 per month to enjoy these exclusive benefits. Explore the full range of deals and rewards here.
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About Shopee
Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.